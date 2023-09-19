BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Scarecrow Showdown is coming back for another year in Downtown Bethlehem.

This is the 5th year for the event.

You'll be able to see scarecrows up and down Main Street. Each scarecrow will be competing for your vote.

The showdown will take place from October 1st at 12 p.m. - October 31st at 5 p.m.

Categories for the scarecrows are the kids only (under 12) and open category for 18 and older.

Winners from each category will receive:

1st Place: $100 Downtown Bethlehem gift card & gift basket.

Runner Up: $50 Downtown Bethlehem gift card & gift basket.

Scarecrow kits are $25.00 and can be purchased online.

All are invited to enter. Voting starts on October 2nd.

The winner will be announced on the Visit Historic Bethlehem Facebook and Instagram pages on the 31st.

69 News reporter Blakely McHugh was live in historic Bethlehem Tuesday morning with a preview of the fall event.