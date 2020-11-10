EAST BANGOR BOROUGH, Pa. - The scene is now clear in East Bangor Borough, Northampton County after a police incident Tuesday afternoon.
Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team had responded to an incident at 14 South Broad Street. Route 512 at Shafter Street and High Street had been closed during the incident.
The scene cleared around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police have not provided details on what exactly happened.
The Bangor Area School District said in a Facebook post it had to reroute transportation due to the road closure, affecting Tuesday afternoon’s dismissal times. The district said there was no issue with student safety in its schools.