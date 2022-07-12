EASTON, Pa. - A mental health concern prompted an hours-long police situation in Easton early Tuesday.
Police were called to a wellness and recovery center in the 300 block of N. 13th Street around 1 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.
It was a mental health call, and the person had a gun, Easton police said.
Police and a SWAT team blocked off part of the road, near the ramp to Route 22, and residents nearby were told to shelter in place.
A photographer who works for 69 News heard authorities trying to get a man to exit the building.
Shortly after 6 a.m., a man was walked out of the home in handcuffs and taken to a nearby ambulance.
There were other people inside at the time, but they were all guided out safely and no one was injured, police said.