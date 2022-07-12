EASTON, Pa. - A mental health concern prompted an hours-long police situation in Easton early Tuesday.

Police were called to a wellness and recovery center in the 300 block of N. 13th Street around 1 a.m., emergency dispatchers said.

It was a mental health call, and the person had a gun, Easton police said.

Police and a SWAT team blocked off part of the road, near the ramp to Route 22, and residents nearby were told to shelter in place.

Easton police scene 13th Street

A photographer who works for 69 News heard authorities trying to get a man to exit the building.

Shortly after 6 a.m., a man was walked out of the home in handcuffs and taken to a nearby ambulance.

There were other people inside at the time, but they were all guided out safely and no one was injured, police said.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.