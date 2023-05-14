N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Music filled the air and dozens of people took part in raffles, enjoyed food, vendors and a car show at the Schnecksville Fire Company. All to fight pediatric cancer.

"It's a great day with lots of stuff for everybody," said Michelle Zenie, executive director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley.

Money is supporting the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley and a young boy named Leo, who is battling cancer. Zenie said Leo's family also wants to help other families across the area.

"Leo was diagnosed with stage 5 cancer, so he has been through an awful lot," said Zenie.

Singer Scott Marshall took the stage, supporting a cause he said is near and dear to his heart.

"I am a kidney cancer fighter, survivor myself," said Marshall.

Now he is looking to help others fighting the battle he won. Marshall and the community came together as one.

"This is the community, this is the Lehigh Valley, so thankful to be a part of," said Marshall.