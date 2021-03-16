SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The school board of Parkland School District formally approved the administration's plan to hold in-person classes four days per week for students in kindergarten through grade 5, starting April 12. That plan was announced earlier.
Some parents objected via email to keeping older students in hybrid education.
"Why are we not allowing parents to make the decision for their children to be in school?" Brittany Zimmerman asked. She said students are falling behind.
"School is an absolute joke and waste of time because of the way it is being conducted," she said in a statement read by Superintendent Richard T. Sniscak. Other parents agreed, but Kathleen Kratz, who said her children are doing well, commented, "Our teachers are heroes."
Sniscak objected to comments referring to the district as "reopening."
"We're not reopening. We've been open since Aug. 31," he said. Sniscak added the hybrid option is a measured approach to keep students and staff safe. Elementary teacher and staff vaccinations will be complete by Wednesday, he said, and immunity will take effect in two weeks.
"I think we've made the best decision at the right time," he said. No timetable was set for when higher grade levels might gain more days of in-school learning.