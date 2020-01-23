EASTON, Pa. - The operations manager for Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School is on unpaid administrative leave for allegedly violating multiple school policies.
School board president Michelle Zattoni tells 69 News the board may vote to terminate Jacqueline Zupko at its Thursday meeting if its investigation into her alleged wrongdoing is complete.
Zattoni declined to give further details. Zupko didn't respond to requests for comment.
A message on the school's Facebook page states "activity on this page is temporarily suspended. Explanation to follow."
Zupko was named in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by the school's former principal who claimed administrators, then chief administrative officer Shawn Ferrera and Chief Executive Officer Joanna Hughes, rigged grades and threw out employee evaluations.
Ferrera left Easton Arts Academy last year and Hughes was fired by the school board.
The school, located on fourth street in Easton was founded in 2017 by Dr. Thomas Lubben, who has started several charter schools in the Lehigh Valley.
Lubben tells 69 News Easton Arts Academy terminated his contract and didn't want to comment further. Lubben said he hopes to work with the school again.