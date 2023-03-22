U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are accusing a school bus driver in Northampton County of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Dean D'Amico, who drove a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 school bus, is charged with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.

Police say the girl was a passenger on one of his buses. The juvenile's age is not being released. Police say the student has autism spectrum disorder and General Anxiety Disorder, and is almost always nonverbal.

According to court paperwork, D'Amico bought and provided an Android cell phone to the student at the beginning of the school year 2022. The student said numerous messages on the phone were sexual in nature, court documents say.

Police say D'Amico sexually assaulted the student outside Easton Area High School.

Palmer Township police say they obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police at his home in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

D’Amico was sent to Northampton County Prison. Bail was set at $250,000.