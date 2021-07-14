BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Administrators and parents are hoping this upcoming school year is as normal as possible for kids.
However, a school bus driver shortage in Pennsylvania could jeopardize that for some districts if they don’t find enough people to take kids to and from school in just a matter of weeks.
“I would love another 15. If I had another 20, that would be great,” Jenny Robinson, Bethlehem Area School District Transportation General Manager, said.
Bethlehem Area’s shortage is just a fraction of what school districts across the state are dealing with as administrators prepare to welcome kids back full-time for the first time in nearly two years.
“I would be fairly confident to say we’re going to need well over a thousand school bus drivers if not thousands of school bus drivers to be able to cover,” Ryan Dellinger, with the Pennsylvania School Bus Association, said.
To help ease the shortage, the Pennsylvania School Bus Association’s launching a statewide campaign to recruit drivers to transport about 1.8 million students from school, sports and other activities.
“I would hate to see kids that would want to be in school just unable to get there because their parents work and maybe they aren’t old enough to have friends who drive,” Dellinger said.
The shortage started before the pandemic, which gave districts like Bethlehem time to plan while kids learned from home and buses remained idle.
Robinson says her team implemented an aggressive approach that includes a hiring bonus for CDL drivers as well as paid training.
“We are starting to see some payoffs in that and we’re hoping that maybe not for the beginning of the school year but shortly into the school year that we’ll be able to gain some ground on having more drivers than routes,” Robinson said.
“For what is supposed to be a normal school year, I would hate to see some carryovers of COVID instruction just because of the shortage,” Dellinger added.
If you are interested in driver openings in your area, you can visit www.youbehindthewheel.com.