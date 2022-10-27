L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A school bus driver is facing charges in Northampton County after a crash at the beginning of the school year.

Steven Rivera, 46, was using his cell phone while driving the Colonial Intermediate Unit bus that crashed into a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township, police said.

Neither Rivera nor the two students on board were injured in the 3:30 p.m. crash at Lower Saucon and Easton roads, police said.

Rivera was charged last week with two counts each of endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment, as well as careless driving.