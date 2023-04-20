ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District and the city of Allentown celebrated National Kindergarten Day a little early.

Superintendent Carol Birks and Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk spoke Thursday morning to kids at Jackson Early Childhood Center.

They talked about the importance of early childhood education.

Birks said research suggests students who have great early learning experiences are more successful throughout their academic journey.

"We really want to reimagine the work that we're doing as a collective community around early learning and it's so paramount students learn early," Birks said.

More National Kindergarten Day celebrations are planned for Friday throughout the district.