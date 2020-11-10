School districts around the state have had a lot on their plate this year, as they navigate teaching thousands of kids in the middle of a pandemic.
One of several challenges has been finding enough help.
Zach Schoch is the chief operating officer for the Quakertown School District. He said over the last few years, districts across the state have had trouble finding enough substitute teachers.
There are several reasons why. Fewer people are graduating with teacher certifications, and therefore, those fulltime positions often get filled by existing substitute teachers. He also said pre-pandemic low unemployment meant fewer people were interested in a substitute side gig.
"Since COVID we have seen some additional challenges," Schoch said. "We're getting hit from the supply and demand perspective now."
Demand has shot up for several reasons, including teachers needing to quarantine if they've possibly been exposed to the virus, contributing to more absences.
"We are seeing a higher number of absences than we normally would on a daily basis," Shoch said.
This time last year, Quakertown had about 18 daily teacher absences. It's now 24. Roughly half of those go unfilled.
"Principals and teachers really have to get creative this year in terms of how they handle this, it's certainly a burden, creates operational problems for the building," Schoch said.
Sometimes principals step in, or teachers use their planning period to cover an unassigned class. They're also using teacher's aides.
"We do have a few of our aides who have bachelor's degrees we were able to issue emergency teacher certifications for them," said Human Resources Manager Barb Philips.
The district has increased pay to attract more people. The district said people with bachelor's degrees may also be able to get that certification. You can find more information here.
Parkland School District says the pandemic made its shortage worse, with both teachers and subs out for several reasons, including fear of the virus and their own childcare needs. It could use subs in several spots.
"We actually need substitutes in bus driving, in food service, in clerical needs, in the classroom, our greatest need is for certified as teachers as well," said Nicole McGalla, Director of Community Relations and Development.
You can find more info on how to become a sub at the district website.
The Bethlehem School District said the virus has also exacerbated the substitute teacher shortage.