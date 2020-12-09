The snow makes a lot of people think of winter fun, but for some school superintendents, it's another hurdle during an already tough school year.
"There are many different opinions about this, and people just think because you have virtual learning and kids have computers that there is no reason why we just couldn't have school during snow days," said Northampton Area School District Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik.
When I posed the question about snow days while learning virtually, many say there is no need for the snow days.
One person said "absolutely not, Teachers can Zoom in from home," and the others saying the only time should be in a massive power outage.
Connectivity is a major factor for Northampton. The district covers 98 square miles, with different elevations.
"You get a nice size snowstorm of 6, 7, 8 inches and you have wind with that and ice, many of our residents and students and houses will lose power," Kovalchik said.
Not to mention teachers losing power and there being no resources for a substitute to fill in.
Northampton Area will not be using two-hour delays this year, according to Kovalchik, because the students are already on a compressed schedule.
Administrators also worry that with a lot of snow on the ground keeping students' attention virtually may be tough as well.
"I don't know how many students are actually going to tune in to their computers if we have about ten inches of snow. I still think there is that aspect of kids wanting to be kids and I think there is some validity to that as well," Kovalchik said.
So the decision will be up to each district. Districts have to make sure the state-required 180 days of class are met.