BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Middle school students from all across our area put their video-making abilities to the test in a statewide contest.

They took part in the What's So Cool About Manufacturing? video contest.

The contest calls on students to explore manufacturing careers and produce video profiles of companies in the Keystone State.

Entrants enter regional contests first. Then the best-of-the-best get judged for a statewide winner.

And the top video this year in the state is from Northeast Middle School in Bethlehem.

The students made a video showing how cool Stanley Black & Decker is.

The runner-up and third-place videos were made by students from Berks County.

A regional contest featured 33 middle schools and manufacturers from Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, and Northampton counties in March. That ceremony was broadcast live on WFMZ.

Over 1,000 people - students, community leaders, district officials, and representatives from area manufacturers - attended that regional event at the ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks.