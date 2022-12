ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley International Airport is ringing in the holidays by highlighting local students in its the Annual Holiday Concert Series.

A dozen schools from the Lehigh Valley are scheduled to perform at the airport between December 12th and the 21st.

Those performances will be held in the airport's Main Terminal and the Wilfred M. "Wiley" Post, Jr. Departure Concourse.

It all kicks off with the Festival of Trees on Tuesday.