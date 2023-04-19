BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - No students were on board when a school van was involved in a crash on Route 22 East during the Wednesday morning commute.

It happened just before 8 a.m. near the Nazareth Pike exit in Bethlehem Township.

The school van rear-ended the car in the left lane, state police said.

The car's driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and the van driver was not hurt, police said.

Traffic backed up to Schoenersville Road as crews assessed the scene.

It was cleared a short time later.