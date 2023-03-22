U. MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Authorities are accusing a school van driver in Northampton County of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Dean D'Amico, who drove a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 school van, is charged with institutional sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor, according to the Palmer Township Police Department.

Police say the girl was a passenger on one of his vans. The juvenile's age is not being released. Police say the student has autism spectrum disorder and General Anxiety Disorder, and is almost always nonverbal.

According to court paperwork, D'Amico bought and provided an Android cell phone to the student at the beginning of the school year 2022. The student said numerous messages on the phone were sexual in nature, court documents say.

Police say D'Amico sexually assaulted the student outside Easton Area High School.

Palmer Township police say they obtained an arrest warrant Tuesday. He was taken into custody Wednesday by the Pennsylvania State Police at his home in Upper Mount Bethel Township.

D’Amico was sent to Northampton County Prison. Bail was set at $250,000.

Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 attorney John Freund says D'Amico was on suspension already because he had failed a random drug test. He resigned on Jan. 2.

After D'Amico resigned, Freund says an investigation determined that no other students were molested. Findings also showed that no staff members were aware of the situation.

“The IU cooperated and continues to cooperate throughout with police and the prosecution of this individual," Freund said.

Freund said Colonial Intermediate Unit 20's #1 priority is children. He wanted to stress that officials acted quickly and did a thorough investigation of the incident.