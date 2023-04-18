LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - The driver of a school van in Northampton County was hurt after the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, tree and fence Tuesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the crash on Mountain View Drive (Route 946), at Bayberry Drive in Lehigh Township around 2:30 p.m., according to Police Chief Scott Fogel.

An East Stroudsburg man who was driving the Colonial Intermediate Unit transport van was taken to a local hospital, Fogel said.

A 4-year-old child who was in the van had minor injuries, according to Fogel.

The transport van was traveling southbound, left the roadway, and then collided with a utility pole, tree and fence, Fogel said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.