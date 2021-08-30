EASTON, Pa. - Monday marks the first day of school for a lot of students across the region.
As many hope to get back to somewhat of a "normal" school year, some parents, students and staff still have mixed opinions of masking requirements in each school district.
Most schools will be reassessing their plans in the weeks and months ahead, though right now, many have made the decision to require masks for everyone inside.
"Our ultimate duty is to keep kids safe and to get them in school where they learn best," said Dr. Joseph Roy, superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District.
There's no set timeline just yet as to how long students will need to mask up, though BASD says at least through September.
"I'm not happy that's where we are, but I have to do my duty to protect our kids and our staff and our community, and it's clearly the right thing to do," Roy said.
Nearby school districts are following similar paths, and some aren't happy with the latest requirements.
Easton, East Penn, Parkland, and Reading school districts are among the local ones following universal mask requirements, and there are parents across the area that are in favor.
"I think this decision gives us the best chance to keep our schools open which we all agree is the primary goal," said an East Penn parent.
Other school districts, like Whitehall-Coplay, will have optional masking for now.
Wolf sent a letter last week to leaders in the House and Senate, urging them to come up with legislation that would mandate masks in all schools across the state.
The Republicans who lead those chambers said they would leave the decision up to each school district.