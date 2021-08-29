BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Thousands of students across the Lehigh Valley are gearing up to return to the classrooms Monday morning.
"Our ultimate duty is to keep kids safe and to get them in school where they learn best," said Dr. Joseph Roy, superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District, during a recent school message.
Bethlehem joins a list of districts, like Parkland, East Penn, Easton and Reading that will start the school year Monday masked up.
"I'm not happy that's where we are, but I have to do my duty to protect our kids and our staff and our community, and it's clearly the right thing to do," Dr. Roy said.
In Easton, tensions rose at the board meeting in August, when board members made the final vote in favor of masking up.
"Masks are not harmful to children," said David Piperato, Easton Area School District superintendent.
A number of parents voiced concerns during the East Penn School Board meeting.
"What's your plan for children who have a 504 medical exemption, my daughters, one who has an illness and one who has asthma," said a parent.
Other parents are supporting universal masking, as the area sees elevated COVID case counts.
"I think this decision gives us the best chance to keep our schools open, which we all agree is the primary goal," said a parent.
The Parkland School District will be starting the year with masks on as it takes a tiered approach.
Each district returning to school on Monday said they plan to reevaluate its mitigation efforts in the weeks ahead.
At Whitehall-Coplay, a plan was approved to make masks optional.