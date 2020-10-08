Schuylkill County is seeing a major jump in COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate of the virus has tripled in a week and is the fifth highest in the state, with hospitalizations tripling as well.
"It's our understanding that many of the cases that have arisen in Schuylkill County originated from a nursing home," said Dr. Jeffrey Jahre with St. Luke's University Health Network.
There have also been a number of cases among healthcare workers at the Lehigh Valley Health Network's Schuylkill campus.
There have not been any cases of COVID-19 in the Pottsville Area School District. But, with numbers on the rise, the superintendent says they are not taking any chances and are delaying reopening with four days of in-person learning.
"We would be taking a slow methodical approach to full reopening to see how things are working logistically to make sure we were not experiencing significant or any cases of COVID 19," said Superintendent Jared Gerace.
Cases in Northampton and Lehigh counties are also ticking upward. The Bethlehem Area School District says it continues to monitor the numbers, but there are currently no discussions of changing plans. Allentown School District is completely remote, and it has not made any firm decisions about what will happen after the first quarter.
As the virus spreads, Dr. Jahre is staying optimistic.
"If you do the contact tracing that's taking place then you can keep this kind of spread to a minimum," he said.