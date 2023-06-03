ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's the annual DaVinci Science Center Ice Cream Wars.

"We're having a lot of fun doing it," Dana Hagan, Victalic, said.

Lehigh Valley companies went head-to-head bringing together science and desserts.

Each team took an original ice cream recipe and turned it into savory treats, all while using liquid nitrogen.

"We have our chocolate ice cream chocolate cookie crumble," said Dana.

"Our table is cinnafun, just like cinnabon," said Mark Bus, ATAS International. "We kinda go old school, kids favorites, adult favorites, and we just put it into ice cream."

Along with the delicious ice-cream flavors, each company came up with table themes.

We asked some of the tiny taste testers their favorite flavors

"My top favorite ice cream was the fishy one."

And no, she was not paid to say that, even if the fish-themed ice cream was the WFMZ team's idea.WFMZ showcased an under the sea theme with some blue raspberry ice cream.

So which team ultimately took the cake?

Alvin H. Butz, construction manager, with Concrete Crunch.