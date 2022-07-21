ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Football and ice cream may not be a typical pair, but a fundraiser in Allentown is making the connection.
Whitehall standout and current New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is set to visit Batch Microcreamery on Saturday to give out autographs.
Guests can buy a ticket for $40, then get a printed autograph from Barkley and a free scoop of ice cream.
Batch Microcreamery is donating a portion of ticket sales to the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which helps kids, young adults and families make positive change.
The event, called Scoops with Saquon, runs from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, July 23 at Batch Microcreamery at the Downtown Allentown Market.
Tickets are available online.