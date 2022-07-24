ALLENTOWN, Pa. – New York Giants star and Whitehall grad Saquon Barkley was in downtown Allentown Saturday morning for an important cause.
The "Scoops with Saquon" fundraiser was held at Batch Microcreamery.
The charity event raised money for the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation, which helps children and young adults in need.
People bought tickets that got them an autograph from Barkley and a scoop of ice cream.
The Giants running back says he strives to give back because he would not be where is today without the support of his family and community.
"For me to able to come back, and God put me in a position to have influence on kids and put smiles on kids' faces," Barkley said, "it means the world, and I just want to make sure I take advantage of that."
The Barkleys' Hope Foundation focuses on supplying "assistance to children, young adults and families that have a strong desire for positive movement forward."