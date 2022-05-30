FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. — Scott Babashak, a former television news reporter who came to know his wife, Liz Keptner, while they worked on the air together at 69-WFMZ-TV, died unexpectedly from a heart attack on Friday. He was 54.
In addition to Liz, Scott is survived by their daughter, Sophie, and his parents, Don and Deb Babashak, along with his in-laws, Jack and Cynthia Keptner, Becky Keptner, Bill Schaninger, John and Katrina Keptner, and niece and nephew, Vaughn Kaye and Dante Keptner, and his cousins, Chari and Ira Diamant, Kathryn Diamant and Mary Biggs, Aunt Jane Babashak, and cousins Jill and Rachel Babashak.
Scott was born on July 10, 1967, in Trenton, New Jersey, and grew up in nearby Hamilton Township, Mercer County. After graduating from Rider College, Scott began his career in New York City at NBC, spending many years in television news, eventually meeting the love of his life at 69-WFMZ-TV.
"I believe it was Christmas of 2000, and we had had this new guy that had started... and I had to read one of his scripts," Liz would recall years later in an interview with 69 News. "And he wedged his way into my heart, and about a year later, we started dating."
After marrying, Scott and Liz left WFMZ for jobs at KTXL-TV in Sacramento, California, where the joy of their lives, Sophie, was born. Returning home to be with their family and friends, Scott and Liz built a wonderful life in the Lehigh Valley. Scott was an active member of the community as a financial advisor, avid golfer, and acclaimed backyard brick oven pizza chef. Scott enjoyed celebrating holiday feasts, joyfully singing along at Seder celebrations, even when he didn't know the words. He was Uncle Funny. He loved his cats, his friends, and above all else, his family.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., in Hellertown, Northampton County, followed by a service at 6 p.m.
Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded on the funeral home's website.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Scott's name to Peaceable Kingdom, the shelter in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, from which Liz, Scott, and Sophie rescued Mario and Luigi, or to the Hellertown Area Library, which Scott felt so strongly about saving.
Information from obituary on Heintzelman Funeral Home's website.