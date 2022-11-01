ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown is getting some upgrades.

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Browne helped secure $500,000 in state funds for building and parking improvements, he said in a news release.

Some of the money will go towards renovating the auditorium, said Larry Newhard, secretary and business manager.

The building at 1533 Hamilton St. hosts dozens of events every year, and is listed on the national registry of historic places, Browne said.

It was built in the 1960s.

The funding comes from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).