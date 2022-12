UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. - The girl and boy scout troops in Upper Mount Bethel Township are teaming up for a weekend-long fundraiser.

They will be out selling Christmas trees at Mount Bethel Park.

Each tree will cost $50.

The sale will be open Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all the trees are sold.

The trees have been donated by River Pointe Commerce Park.