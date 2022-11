Local Boy Scout troops are gearing up for one of the largest one-day food drives in the country.

Thursday marked the kickoff of this year's Scouting for Food community food drive.

Our very own Kathy Craine serves as the event's chairperson.

Scouts are collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday.

Donation drop-off boxes will also be out at some area businesses until Saturday, November 19.

They're asking people not to donate anything fresh or frozen, and no glass jars.