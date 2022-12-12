U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America rely heavily on fundraising in order to keep the organizations going.

Troops in northern Northampton County hosted a fundraising event this weekend selling Christmas trees.

"It's made opportunities for these scouts that they might not have otherwise," said Staci Zeman, service unit manager for Slate Belt Girl Scouts.

For seven weekends, volunteers, scout masters, troop leaders and troop members spent hours at the Mount Bethel Park helping local residents find the perfect Christmas tree.

They were all donated by River Pointe.

"They bundle trees, they carry them to cars," Zeman said.

But it's more than just a Christmas tree. It's the chance for a Boy Scout to go camping, a week of summer camp for a Girl Scout, and other life opportunities the Scouts can provide

"The skills that they learn through scouting is just amazing," said Kate Martocci, scout master.

Every $50 tree that's sold goes right back into a "Scout Account" for the local troops, something the volunteers say is worth bearing the cold.