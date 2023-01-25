BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The search continues for a missing Lehigh University student.

Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey, was last seen Friday, Jan. 20, school officials said on Saturday.

In an update to students and staff Wednesday, Lehigh said police are following up on leads and tips, but that the search continues.

Foul play is not suspected, and based on the investigation, authorities do not believe there is any danger to the community, the university said.

The school is offering counseling and support services to any students or staff who want it.

Lee was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus safety at 610-758-4200 or report a tip through Hawkwatch.