Water rescue in Easton
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

EASTON, Pa. - A search of the Delaware River on Memorial Day turned up nothing, a fire official said.

Crews from Pennsylvania and New Jersey spent part of the night searching for a person reported to be in the Delaware River.

The search started around 6 p.m. Monday on the Easton side of the river, near Scott Park, before working its way toward the Philipsburg side.

Crews were called to the area about a person in distress in the water, but no one was found. The search was called off by about 8:30 p.m.

The caller waited about 30 minutes to report the incident, a fire chief told 69 News on Tuesday. It's believed the person may have possibly left the area before crews arrived.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.