EASTON, Pa. - A search of the Delaware River on Memorial Day turned up nothing, a fire official said.
Crews from Pennsylvania and New Jersey spent part of the night searching for a person reported to be in the Delaware River.
The search started around 6 p.m. Monday on the Easton side of the river, near Scott Park, before working its way toward the Philipsburg side.
Crews were called to the area about a person in distress in the water, but no one was found. The search was called off by about 8:30 p.m.
The caller waited about 30 minutes to report the incident, a fire chief told 69 News on Tuesday. It's believed the person may have possibly left the area before crews arrived.