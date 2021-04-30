NORTHAMPTON, Pa. | State investigators allege that a search of a Northampton County couple’s home turned up nearly $1 million worth of crystal meth and 14 weapons, including six assembled and functioning ghost guns.
The Pennsylvania State Attorney General’s Office charged Tara L. Gallucci and Christopher A. Weikert with nearly two dozen drug and weapons offenses following a search Wednesday morning of their apartment in Northampton Borough.
Authorities arrested the 34-year-old Gallucci, who was arraigned hours later and sent to Northampton County Prison after failing to post $1 million bail. Weikert, 34, managed to elude capture and is not yet in custody.
Pennsylvania State Police and agents with the state attorney general’s office executed a search warrant Wednesday morning on the couple’s apartment in the 300 block of East Eighth Street. Investigators allege they found about 25 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000 and more than 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of roughly $968,200, according to the criminal complaints filed against Weikert and Gallucci.
The search also allegedly turned up “several pounds” of marijuana, $6,668 in cash and paraphernalia that included digital scales, a marijuana growing operation and packaging materials.
Investigators said they recovered five rifles, three handguns and six assembled and functioning “ghost guns.” Ghost guns are assembled from purchased parts, do not have serial numbers and are largely untraceable.
Authorities said they also found various ghost gun parts and Nazi paraphernalia, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.
“People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a prepared statement. “These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic. We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighborhoods and off our streets.”
Shortly after authorities executed the search warrant, Weikert and Gallucci were seen driving past the apartment in a vehicle identified during the investigation. Weikert managed to run from the area, police arrested Gallucci near their apartment.
Court records indicate Gallucci was previously convicted in Middlesex County, N.J., for kidnapping and aggravated assault. Weikert was convicted for burglary in Lehigh County. Their convictions make it illegal for either to possess a firearm.
Weikert and Gallucci each face 14 felony weapons charges, four felony drug charges and four misdemeanor drug offenses.