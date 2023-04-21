ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been charged for drug-related offenses after police discover drugs, scales, and money during a search.

On Thursday, April 20, 2023, at around 3:15 p.m., the Allentown police responded to a garage in the 700 Block of North 8th Street for the purpose of a complaint investigation.

A search warrant was obtained and served.

Police found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana. In addition, approximately $3,900.00 in US currency was seized along with packaging material and three scales.

The male defendant attempted to flee on an unregistered motorcycle but was apprehended in the 700 block of N Lumber Street.

Luis Soler, 41, faces multiple charges, including simple possession.

Karol Acevedo, 43, was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say there will be no further comment at this time regarding this incident.