PALMER TWP., Pa. – Residents looking to swim at Palmer Township's community pool will have to pay more for their season passes this year.
Township Manager Robert Williams announced the 2021 rates at Tuesday night's Board of Supervisors meeting. A season membership for a family of up to six will be $275; individual membership, $150; and senior citizens will pay $100.
Williams said the higher rates will be "budget neutral" over the swimming season, compensating for fewer pool visits.
The pool will open May 29 and will be closed Mondays except for Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. The hours will be noon to 7 p.m.
COVID-19 protocols will be in place as they were last year, and only Palmer residents will be able to use the pool. If state COVID-19 guidelines change over the summer, pool policies may change, Williams said.
Also at Tuesday night's meeting, supervisors announced that the township will extend its trash-hauling and recycling contract with Waste Management Inc. for up to eight years.
The board additionally agreed to extend the deadlines for paying township taxes. The end date for a 2% discount is now April 30, while the undiscounted payment is due by July 1.