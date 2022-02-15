SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. said Tuesday that Cedar Fair LP, owner of Dorney Park, has rejected a takeover offer.
Orlando, Florida-based SeaWorld, owner of 12 theme parks, put out a brief statement Tuesday evening: "In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected. Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction."
Cedar Fair put out a statement Feb. 1 saying it had received an unsolicited offer from SeaWorld. Sandusky, Ohio-based Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 amusement properties in the United States and Canada.
Cedar Fair acquired Dorney in 1992, in negotiations involving Dorney's family ownership and Lehigh County. The acquisition of county land next to Dorney was part of the sale. Dorney is a major employer in the region and via an admissions tax, contributes to South Whitehall Township's annual revenue.
So far, neither company has disclosed the terms of the failed bid. Bloomberg reported that the offer would have totaled about $60 per unit or $3.4 billion total. As of 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Cedar Fair had not put out a statement confirming the rejection.
Cedar Fair ownership units closed Tuesday at $61.60, while SeaWorld closed at $70.68. Cedar Fair was trading at about $50 per unit before the SeaWorld bid.
SeaWorld has been criticized for its treatment of killer whales, known as orcas, in the 2013 documentary film "Blackfish." The company now calls itself a global leader in animal welfare and rehabilitation.
The market capitalization of SeaWorld is $5.46 billion, while the total value of Cedar Fair's units at their current price is $3.5 billion.
Cedar Fair has been an acquisition target before. Reuters reported that in 2019, Six Flags Entertainment Corp. bid about $4 billion for the company.
