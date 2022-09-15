ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown got a visit Thursday from the Second Gentleman and a member of President Joe Biden's Cabinet.

Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff stopped at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.

He was joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.

Their visit was part of the "Road to Success Back to School Tour."

Emhoff and Cardona learned about how community schools are providing wraparound services for students in the area.

"We learned about that we need better facilities, we need better counseling and we just need support. And I'll end with, we need to support our teachers. The teachers that we have are amazing. They need to be treated with dignity and respect and we need more of them," Emhoff said.

Cardona started his day touring Reading Area Community College in Berks County.

He and Emhoff are wrapping up their tour of the region in Philadelphia to promote the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program.