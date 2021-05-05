ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The second gentleman was in Allentown on Wednesday to talk with local business owners.

Douglas Emhoff is getting a private tour of the Bridgeworks Enterprise Center, the Allentown Economic Development Corporation told 69 News.

He was then meeting with small business owners to discuss the impact of the American Rescue Plan's relief efforts.

It's all part of the Biden administration's "Getting America Back on Track" tour.

Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris parted ways at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday morning. She boarded a plane to Rhode Island.

