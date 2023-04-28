EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - "We're serving 100,000, more than 100,000 individuals each month now," said Allison Czapp of Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania.

It's a need Czapp says isn't going away. In fact, she says the food insecurity issue is intensifying.

"It's more than doubled over this past year and some change," Czapp said.

The East Allen Township-based non-profit serves families in need from Lehigh County to Pike County.

"Food, inflation is hard. Housing and home prices are rising, the costs of everything are increasing, people are having to do a lot more with the same or even less, fewer resources," Czapp said.

For the seventh year, neighbors of those in need will be pitching in at the WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive.

In order to get access to the food trucks, you have to donate a non-perishable food item. Czapp says try to prioritize healthy foods.

"Nonperishable proteins like canned tuna fish, canned chicken, canned beans that are packed in water, low sodium. We also love canned vegetables," Czapp said.

She says every item helps, and those benefiting from your generous donation are immensely grateful.

All it takes is one nonperishable food item per person to get you in, but Second Harvest says feel free to bring more.

The WFMZ and Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive is happening Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine in the parking lot of Dorney Park.