NAZARETH, Pa. -- A local food bank got a sizable donation from a popular donut shop for its mission to fight food insecurity.
Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania received a $20,000 donation from Dunkin' of greater Philadelphia to help fight food insecurity, the food bank said in a release.
The money comes from the café chain's Roast Hunger program, which started on Thanksgiving Day and ran through Dec. 10.
For every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks® members, Philadelphia-area franchisees donated a dollar to five regional food bank partners, including Second Harvest Food Bank, the food bank said.
The donation will directly support the food bank's mission to provide safe and nutritional food to people in need through six counties of service: Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike and Wayne Counties.