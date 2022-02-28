Second Harvest's Dunkin' donation
Courtesy of Second Harvest Food Bank

NAZARETH, Pa. -- A local food bank got a sizable donation from a popular donut shop for its mission to fight food insecurity.

Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania received a $20,000 donation from Dunkin' of greater Philadelphia to help fight food insecurity, the food bank said in a release.

The money comes from the café chain's Roast Hunger program, which started on Thanksgiving Day and ran through Dec. 10.

For every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks® members, Philadelphia-area franchisees donated a dollar to five regional food bank partners, including Second Harvest Food Bank, the food bank said.

The donation will directly support the food bank's mission to provide safe and nutritional food to people in need through six counties of service: Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, Pike and Wayne Counties.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you