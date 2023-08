BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A new lane restriction is in place along Interstate 78 westbound after a crash on Friday morning.

The crash was reported on I-78 West's Mile Marker 67.0 around 8:30 a.m. That is just past the Route 412 exit (Exit 67).

The crash follows a separate vehicle fire, which closed I-78 West near the Lehigh-Northampton county line around 5 a.m. Friday. The site of the vehicle fire is 4.5 miles west of the crash.

The incident was cleared as of 10:41 a.m.