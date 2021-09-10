In a 37-page lawsuit students in the Parkland, Central Bucks, Pennsbury and several other Pennsylvania school districts are asking acting Secretary Allison Beam's mask mandate be overturned.
"I think the Secretary of Health doesn't have the legal authority to issue this order under the Pennsylvania Constitution, both because she doesn't have the authority under the disease prevention and control law to issue the widespread order and it doesn't apply to counties where there's a county health department in place. And because it doesn't allow for religious and/or philosophical objections to masking requirements," Attorney Chadwick Schnee represents the students.
In the complaint the students cite a number of medical issues, like difficulty breathing, migraines, anxiety and depression.
The complaint lists several religious objections and also lists philosophical objections.
One student claims masks are a control mechanism over the population.
This is the second lawsuit filed against the mask mandate. Republican state Senator Jake Corman filed an earlier lawsuit that also disputes the secretary's authority to enact a mask mandate.
The secretary says she has the authority under the disease prevention and control law.
Beam says science has shown that masking is the best way to keep students and teachers in the classroom.