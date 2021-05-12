ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities have arrested the second man wanted in a robbery that left the victim with a concussion following a pistol whipping at the hands of his alleged attackers.
Allentown police charged Wrayan S. Thomas with robbery, assault and related offenses in connection with the Jan. 10 robbery inside a North Seventh Street apartment. Authorities filed charges against the Newark, N.J., man about two weeks after the attack.
District Judge Patricia Engler arraigned the 35-year-old Tuesday, setting bail at $200,000.
Allentown police were dispatched to Lehigh Valley Hospital–17th Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 10 for a report of an assault victim, who reported he’d been robbed at his apartment in the 700 block of North Seventh Street about two hours earlier, according to the criminal complaint.
The victim told officers that an acquaintance known as "Raw" Brown called that night and asked if he could have some marijuana, according to records. The victim said he agreed and told the man later identified as Ramaur Brown to come by his apartment.
But Brown arrived at his door with another unknown man, both of whom were allegedly brandishing handguns. The two intruders allegedly began hitting the victim in the head with their guns.
After administering a beating, they allegedly made off with $400 in cash, a laptop computer, a wallet and credit cards and about $1,500 in medical marijuana.
Police met with the victim again a few days later, and he provided investigators with a social media account for "Raw Brown." Police identified Brown, and the victim identified his alleged attacker from a photo.
The victim also provided medical records that showed he sustained a concussion and needed nine staples and stitches to treat the cuts on his head.
Investigators secured video surveillance that allegedly shows Brown and a second man enter the victim’s building shortly before 9:30 a.m. the night of the attack. Brown is seen standing outside the victim’s door for a few minutes on his cell phone, and the second man can be seen holding an empty bag.
Police said surveillance video shows the victim opening his apartment door, and the two men pushing their way inside. They are seen quickly leaving the apartment about four minutes later.
On Jan. 21, investigators later identified Thomas as possibly the second attacker. The following day, the victim identified him as the second attacker from a photo array.
Police charged Thomas with single felony counts of robbery, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault and conspiracy and misdemeanor counts of simple assault and terroristic threats. As of Wednesday afternoon, court records show he failed to post and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for May 27.
As for Brown, a preliminary hearing was held in February, and a district judge found there was enough evidence against the 33-year-old to send the case to county court. His next court date is a status conference scheduled for June. On-line records show Brown remains in custody.