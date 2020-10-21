WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. | Authorities have filed charges against a second person in connection with a shooting last month in Northampton County that killed a teenager and injured a second man.
Wilson Borough police charged Ca'Mel J. Douglas with first-degree murder and attempted homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of Nikal Jones in a Spruce Street apartment on Sept. 25 and the shooting that injured Shadee Johnson.
The Northampton County District Attorney’s Office announced charges last week against Aquasay Harris for his role in the shooting. At the time, Douglas was in custody in New Jersey on a probation violation and considered a person of interest.
Investigators are also searching for Elijah Ford as a "person of interest" in the case.
Douglas was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon on single counts of first-degree murder and attempted homicide. The 20-year-old also faces two counts each of aggravated assault, attempted aggravated assault and simple assault; five counts of conspiracy; and single counts of possessing an instrument of a crime and illegal possession of a firearm. He is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison.
Wilson Borough police responded to Johnson’s Spruce Street apartment just before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 25 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find Jones in the kitchen dead, shot several times in the chest. Shortly after police arrived, they were alerted to another gunshot victim, who was taken to St. Luke’s University Hospital for surgery.
A search of the apartment turned up several 9mm and .45 caliber shell casings.
Investigators interviewed Johnson a few days after the shooting, and he reported that he’d been hanging out that night with Jones, Ford, Harris and Douglas, when Douglas allegedly asked who they were going to “drill” that night, according to the criminal complaint.
A witness told police that Douglas, Harris and Ford had been discussing a robbery.
Johnson told authorities that Harris reportedly asked Douglas for a gun at which point Douglas retrieved a bag. Harris then allegedly pointed a .45 caliber High Point handgun at Johnson, who reported that Ford and Douglas also had handguns, according to court records.
The trio told Johnson they were leaving and started walked toward the living room. That’s when Johnson reported hearing gunshots and seeing Harris running down the hallway. Harris allegedly shot Johnson in the groin, and the two men began fighting.
Johnson told police he heard gunfire before reportedly knocking Harris unconscious. He then saw that Jones, who was gasping for air, had been shot several times.
The witness interviewed by police days after the shooting reported seeing Douglas walk into the hallway holding a gun and hearing him call for Harris. That’s when the witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing Harris fighting Johnson after allegedly shooting him.
The witness said he fell into a small room near the kitchen and saw someone reach into the room and fire a shot. He said the shot missed him after he slipped on the floor. The witness told police that the shooter was wearing the same “bubble-style” black jacket that Douglas was wearing that night, according to court papers.
When the victim emerged from the room, he saw that Jones had been shot.
A detective with Easton police spoke to a credible confidential informant who knew Douglas for about two years, according to court paperwork. The informant said that shortly after the death of Jones, Douglas told him that he was "tying up loose ends" from an incident in New Jersey where Jones was supposed to shoot somebody but did not, court papers said.
Douglas told the informant that he shot and killed Jones, according to court records.