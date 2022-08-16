ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The next big festival will be here in just weeks, and there's a security-related change in store for visitors attending the Great Allentown Fair.

It's something that's never been done in the Great Allentown Fair's 170-year history.

For the first time, they'll have metal detectors to get inside the fair grounds.

Planners say this was in the works even before some of the incidents locally during major events, like the shooting at Musikfest on Saturday night.

"Musikfest or no Musikfest, I'm glad that we signed the contract. It was a little bit of a relief to kind of know that we are implementing something because we are gated fairgrounds," said Jessica Ciewisz, fair organizer.

Planned prior to the incident at Musikfest and by complete coincidence, the fair this year says to enter the 46 gated acres, you'll need to pass through open gate metal detectors.

Safety is on the mind, as we learn more details regarding Saturday's incident at Musikfest, the second shooting to happen this summer during a festival in the Lehigh Valley.

"We heard one bag dropped down, everybody dropped down and was told to drop down to the ground," said Alyssa Emili, who was working at Plaza Tropical at the time of the shooting.

Bethlehem police are calling it an isolated incident between two people, and say the 20-year-old man is in stable condition at an area hospital.

One vendor working that evening says most of her staff didn't come to work the next day.

"There was one employee who didn't come back, he was running the front line on the side that it that it happened. And I think he saw a little more than then the rest of us," Emili said.

Planners for the Great Allentown Sair say they expect the fair to have a lighter presence this year as they don't have a full lineup of shows.

They're hoping that and the metal detectors will eliminate any issues they might have.

The fair runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 5.