BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was back to business on the second day of the semester, but as Lehigh University students bopped from class to class, they say they were surrounded by security.

"There's been a lot of police sitting around campus, I saw in the library today there were two policemen sitting in the cafe," said senior Kate Turkeltaub.

"I just see a lot more patrol cars around campus," said junior Tanner Moore.

The heightened security is a direct response to threats made over the weekend. Bethlehem Police say 20-year-old Muhammad Diop, a former student, told a group of current students over the phone that he was going to come to Lehigh to shoot and kill them.

"They sent out a campus-wide email just saying a threat had been made to a group of students," said Turkeltaub.

In addition to a heavy police presence, all campus buildings are locked and students and staff can only enter using a swipe card.

"On campus I definitely feel safe, I think it's comparable to any college town or any town where you're going to run the risk of anything happening," said senior Olivia Talbott.

"I've felt fairly safe for the most part," said junior Patrick Brennan.

The university also activated a hotline for questions or concerns related to the investigation.

"They're making it pretty accessible for the students, which is pretty nice," said Moore.

While most students say they do feel safe, some say the communication could've been beefed up, too.

"I think they could've communicated a little bit better with the students," said Talbott.

"They said they'd send updated information but it's sort of just repeating what they already sent," said Turkeltaub.

As for Diop, he's charged with terroristic threats and harassment. The FBI and U.S. Marshals are involved in the investigation.