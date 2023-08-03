ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges after punching a man thrown out of a bar, eventually leading to his death, authorities say.

William Baker, 49, was charged with voluntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter and simple assault, said the Lehigh County district attorney in a news release Thursday.

Baker was working security at East Siders on Union Boulevard in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2019. The victim, Thong Pham, had been thrown out of the bar after a fight, the DA said.

A witness saw Baker punch Pham in the face, and Pham fell, hit his head on the ground and went unconscious, authorities say.

Pham, who never regained consciousness, was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem then transferred to a long-term care facility in Montgomery County.

He died two years later, in December 2021, at the age of 35, said DA Jim Martin in the release.

The Montgomery County coroner determined Pham died from complications of the traumatic brain injury he suffered after being punched and hitting his head on the ground, the DA said. His death was ruled a homicide.

"The charges of manslaughter reflect the conclusion of the investigation and the district attorney that the defendant did not have a specific intent to kill Pham and that the defendant did not strike Pham with legal malice," Martin said in a prepared statement. "Instead, I find that the defendant was unjustified in causing Pham’s death and that the defendant did so in a reckless or grossly negligent manner. "

The district attorney noted that although Pham had an extensive medical history, all of the complications from the brain injury were brought on by the assault outside of East Siders.

Authorities reviewed thousands of pages of medical records and conducted multiple interviews in their investigation.

Baker turned himself in to authorities with his attorney and is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.