L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The prosecution continues to call witnesses in the homicide trial of Josef Raszler.

We have now heard from more than a dozen different people, including at least eight state troopers, and the prosecution isn't done yet. The case is unique in that there is no physical evidence or eye-witness linking Raszler to the crime. So the prosecution appears to be using every piece of circumstantial evidence they can find to build their case.

Day 4 of testimony began with a security guard at Raszler's parent's lake community in Schuylkill County taking the stand. He commented on security video he pulled for police, showing Raszler's car pulling into the community the weekend before Stephanie Roof was killed in 2016. Even though the video doesn't show the driver, we know Raszler's parents were out of town in Colorado.

At the cabin, State Police found a makeshift target set up with a bullet hole in it, and two bullets the prosecution believes were homemade. Those bullets matched the metal composition of the bullet that killed Roof outside her Lower Macungie Township home.

In the garage of the cabin, police found a table saw, several pieces of cut-up PVC pipe, and an air compressor. The prosecution believes those could be parts Raszler was using in a makeshift air gun they believe he used to kill Roof.

Back at Raszler's parents' house in Lower Macungie Township, we learned police recovered a manila folder in Raszler's bedroom, labeled "Project ST." It was filled with receipts from Home Depot and Cabellas for supplies. The one from Cabellas specifically noted it was for the purchase of lead that police believe Raszler could have used to make the bullets.

The trial continues at the Lehigh County Courthouse on Monday morning.