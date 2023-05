L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - The driver was taken to the hospital after a sedan crashed into a house and caught fire Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m.

The sedan caused the house in the 4100 block of East Texas Road in Lower Macungie Township to catch fire as well, Branosky said.

Branosky said nobody in the house was injured.

No word on what led up to the crash.