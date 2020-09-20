Over the weekend, we had record-setting lows in the Lehigh Valley.
While the nights have been chilly, the cold has lead to the best stargazing conditions we've had in months.
Cold air is dry air, and light travels easier in dry air, which is why the night sky looks so nice.
This is also why the sky has looked so blue the last few days.
On Monday night, here's what you can see:
Jupiter and Saturn
Mars
The International Space Station
The Moon
Head out at 7:20 P.M. to see all of these. Tonight's sunset is at 7:00 P.M. exactly. By 7:30 P.M., it'll be pretty dark.
Jupiter and Saturn will be in the southern sky, and they'll be right next to each other. They'll be somewhat low in the sky. They set (dip below the horizon) around 1 AM.
Mars is spectacular. It's the biggest object in the night sky, and it's bright. You'll definitely notice its orange color. It's high in the southern sky.
The International Space Station will cross over us around 7:31 P.M. for four minutes tonight. It'll first appear in the west sky, near where the sun sets. Then, it'll travel low in the sky to the northeastern horizon. But, before it reaches the northeast horizon, it'll suddenly vanish!
The International Space station will look like an airplane flying across the sky. It will have a smooth, steady motion. You'll know you saw it if it vanishes before reaching the horizon.
This happens because the International Space Station runs into the darkness of the Earth's shadow. We see the space station in the first place because it's reflecting sunlight.
If you want to see the space station, head out around 7:20 to be safe. The exact time it appears in your sky will differ by a minute or two from 7:31 PM. Get the exact time for your community here.
The Moon is in the night sky right at sunset for only a few hours. It will set at 10 P.M. tonight, leaving very dark skies for the rest of the night.
If you see the moon, it'll be a crescent shape because we just had a new moon last week. The moon gets half full later this week.