There are several opportunities to see the International Space Station with your own eyes this December. Just head out around dinnertime.
One of the best times to step out is Monday, December 7, at 5:45 p.m. The start time vary by a minute or two from town to town, so check the exact time the space station passes over your head.
The December 7th fly over is special because the space station will be visible for six minutes. It's rare to see the space station for more than four minutes!
Plus, the skies will be very clear, according to the 69 News weather team.
When you look up, look for a bright object that looks like an airplane flying across the sky. It'll be a bit bigger than an airplane, and it will have a smooth, steady motion across the sky.
The space station will appear in the northwestern part of your sky and glide toward the southeast. Before it falls below the horizon in the southeastern sky, it will abruptly disappear!
This International Space Station runs into the Earth's shadow, which is why it suddenly vanishes. So, the space station doesn't have any more sunlight to reflect. We see the space station in the first place because it's reflecting sunlight.
If you have a telescope or a really good camera, you'll be able to make out features on the International Space Station.
Lehigh Valley NASA Ambassador Marty McGuire saw the space station's solar panels when he looked through his telescope in Northampton County.
69 News asked Marty if it was difficult to take picture through his telescope with his digital camera. He said, "I manually point the telescope during a space station flyover, so I can take upwards of 200 pictures in fast succession and hope to get at least a couple that even turn out OK. It’s definitely not an easy process. The space station is traveling at 17,500 miles per hour!”
In Berks County, John Kupetz used his DSLR (high quality) photography camera to make out the shape of the space station. No telescope needed!
John told 69 News, "it was so insanely hard to get those photos to be zoomed in that far, even using a tripod you still shake, which makes it very difficult for getting focus."
If you do have trouble getting a clear picture of the space station on Monday, December 7, you're still in luck. The International Space Station returns to the night sky on Tuesday, December 8 and Thursday, December 10 at 5:00 p.m. for two more six-minute fly overs. The 69 News weather teams says the skies will be pretty clear those nights, too.
While you're out viewing the space station, there's something special happening with Jupiter and Saturn.
Aside from the space station, they'll be the brightest objects in the night sky around dinnertime.
You'll see them in the southwest sky, and they'll be very close to each other.
They continue to get closer and closer each night until December 21, the first day of winter.
On that night, the two planets will be so close to each other that it'll look like one giant planet!
This is the first time they've been that close in 20 years. The next time this happens is in 60 years.
So, look for those bright planets in the southwest when you go out. You'll have no problem spotting them.
After you find them, turn around so the back of your head faces them. Now, you'll be looking in the northwest sky, which is where the space station appears.
While the International Space Station may feel out of this world, just remember: there are astronauts on that space station.
Marty thinks about them when he looks up: “There are currently 7 astronauts aboard the Space Station: 4 from the US, 2 from Russia, and 1 from Japan. In their scheduled personal time they’re often looking out the windows down at Earth. So, remember when you look up there is likely an astronaut likely looking down at you!”
Find out what experiments those astronauts are doing on the International Space Station right now.