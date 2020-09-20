We had record-setting cold weather in the Lehigh Valley Sunday morning: a low of 36.

Record Setting Cold Sept 20 2020

A new record low has been set at the Lehigh Valley Airport.

But, this cold weather also brings great stargazing conditions.

Cold air is often dry air, and our air right now is super dry--the driest it has been in months. 

When the air is dry, stars and planets look more vibrant--they really pop.

Light has a harder time traveling through humid air, so when we lose the humid summer weather, the skies really start looking nice.

While sunset is right at 7:00 P.M., head out at 8:15 P.M. to see:

  • Jupiter and Saturn

  • Mars

  • The International Space Station

  • The Moon

Jupiter and Saturn will be in the southern sky, and they'll be right next to each other.  They'll be somewhat low in the sky.  They set (dip below the horizon) around 1 AM.

Night Sky Sept 20

Look for Jupiter and Saturn in the south sky.

Mars is spectacular.  It's the biggest object in the night sky, and it's bright.  You'll definitely notice its orange color.  It's high in the southern sky.

Night Sky Sept 20 2020 Mars

Mars is high in the south sky.

The International Space Station will cross over us at 8:19 P.M. for four minutes.  It'll first appear in the west to northwest sky.  Then, it'll travel low in the sky to the northeastern horizon.  Before it reaches the horizon, it'll suddenly vanish.  

International Space Station Crosses over Sept 20

Look for the International Space Station.  It'll look like an airplane.

We can see the International Space Station because it's reflecting sunlight.  It disappears suddenly because it has no more sunlight to reflect: it moved into Earth's shadow.

The International Space station will look like an airplane flying across the sky.  It will have a smooth, steady motion.

Get the exact time when it crosses over your community here.

The Moon is in the night sky right at sunset for only a few hours.  It will set in the 9 P.M. hour Sunday and Monday night, so the skies will be very dark beginning around 10 P.M.

The moon will be a crescent shape because we just had a new moon last week.  You'll see it half full later this week.

